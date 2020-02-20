Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts suggested after Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate that Michael Bloomberg drop his White House bid but continue funneling money to help defeat President Trump.

“I hope that Michael Bloomberg decides to live by what he says — he just wants to see the Democrats beat Donald Trump, so that’s great,” she said on CNN.

“Mike Bloomberg, drop out of the race. Keep putting your money in to help Democrats beat Donald Trump, and just take your ego out of this,” Ms. Warren said.

Ms. Warren, who targeted Mr. Bloomberg early and often on the debate stage Wednesday, said she was shocked that he seemed to be “unprepared” for a question about nondisclosure agreements female employees within Mr. Bloomberg’s financial and media empire have signed.

“He walked into this debate thinking nobody was going to ask him about that?” she said.

Ms. Warren’s team said they raised more than $2.8 million in total on Wednesday, notching their best “debate day” of the campaign.

A memo from Mr. Bloomberg’s team earlier this week said that Ms. Warren’s support has “crumbled” and that it is now a three-candidate race between Mr. Bloomberg, Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and President Trump.

