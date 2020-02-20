Joe Biden is pledging not to run for a second term if he’s not healthy enough to do the job of president.

Speaking at a CNN town hall Thursday night, Biden, who is 77 years old, told a questioner concerned about his age he would not outright commit to only running for one term.

Any candidate who offers that promise, he said, “is already behind the 8 ball because then you’re a one term president, and no one worries what’s gonna happen after that.”

But he added: “If anything changed in my health, making it incapable of me to fully exert all the energy and mental acuity that was needed to be done, then I give you my word: I would not run again.”

Biden released a doctor’s report in December that described him as “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to execute the duties of the presidency.” He is not the oldest candidate in the field; both Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg are 78 years old.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.