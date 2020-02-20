LAS VEGAS — Former Vice President Joe Biden has picked up the endorsement of a prominent progressive Hispanic organization ahead of Saturday’s caucus in Nevada.

The Latino Victory Fund announced Thursday that it was endorsing Biden. The group had endorsed former Obama administration housing chief Julian Castro in August, but he left the presidential race last month.

It timed its announcement to impact both Nevada and many of the Hispanic-heavy states voting on “Super Tuesday” on March 3. Cristobal Alex headed Latino Victory until last March but now is a senior adviser to Biden’s campaign.

Latino Victory Chairman Luis Miranda Jr. said in a statement that Biden “has consistently supported issues that align with the Latino community.”

Miranda added that, if elected, Biden will work with Congress to promote comprehensive immigration reform and to protect so-called “Dreamers,” or people brought to the U.S. illegally as children – both issues where Biden’s views overlap with his top Democratic presidential contenders.

Biden is looking to rebound in Nevada after disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire.

