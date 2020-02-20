BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) - A high school principal was arrested Thursday on charges that include producing juvenile pornography and 46 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, Louisiana State Police said.

Brian Biggs, 54, was being held on $1 million bond after the arrest at his home in Bossier City, said the news release from State Trooper Brent Hardy, a regional spokesman for the department.

The statement urged parents of students at Summerfield High School to talk to their children and call state police or the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office if they or someone they knew had had “inappropriate contact with Biggs online or in person.”

The Claiborne Parish School Board had no comment on the arrestof Biggs, who served as principal at Summerfield. Hardy said he did not know whether Biggs has an attorney who could speak for him.

He said charges against Biggs also included computer-aided solicitation of a minor and prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student.

A parent told police earlier in February that Biggs “acted inappropriately with their child on a social media website,” police said. It said investigators found that Biggs used the internet “to engage in sexually explicit conversations, send sexually explicit materials, and requested inappropriate images.”

The department’s Special Victims Unit got an arrest warrant and a search warrant for his home and social media accounts. The Department of Homeland Security, Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Bossier City Marshal’s Office helped execute the warrants.

Troopers searched the school for other devices Biggs had used after getting in touch with the parish school superintendent, the news release said.

Summerfield is an unincorporated community in north-central Louisiana, about 7 miles (11 kilometers) south of the Arkansas state line. Biggs was made principal at Summerfield High in July 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.