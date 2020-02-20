CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man convicted of fatally stabbing a woman in New Hampshire was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.
Daswan Jette, 22, was convicted by a Merrimack County jury of manslaughter last month. He was acquitted of first- and second-degree murder charges.
Sabrina Galusha, 23, was killed in Concord on May 30, 2017.
Jette had testified that he acted in self-defense after arguing with Galusha and her friends at an apartment complex during a drug deal. He apologized to her family in court Wednesday.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.