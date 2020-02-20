BEL AIR, Md. (AP) - A protective order has been dropped and no criminal charges will be filed against a Maryland police chief who was accused of abusing his estranged wife and teenage son, officials announced on Wednesday.

The protective order filed against Bel Air Chief Charles A. Moore Jr. was dismissed and sealed on Feb. 4, though Moore will remain on paid administrative leave until an internal review is complete, according to a statement from the town obtained by The Aegis, a division of The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore County Police Department didn’t find any evidence of criminal wrongdoing by Moore during its investigation, the State’s Attorney for Harford County told the Bel Air Board of Commissioners at a closed-door meeting on Wednesday. The commissioners had convened to decide what action, if any, would be taken against Moore.

Moore was placed on paid administrative leave on Jan. 29 after his estranged wife filed a temporary protective order, alleging multiple instances of physical and verbal abuse against her and their son. The two separated in 2016 and lived at different homes, according to court documents obtained by the news outlet. In December, Moore allegedly got into an argument with the teenager and attempted to choke him after the boy had punched Moore, court documents state.

Moore’s attorney said his client was the victim and was trying to defend himself.

