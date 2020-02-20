MGM Resorts International on Wednesday acknowledged suffering a security breach last summer after the personal information of people who stayed at its hotels recently appeared online.

The personal details of more than 10.6 million people who have stayed at MGM Resorts were published this week on an internet forum frequented by computer hackers, ZDNet first reported.

Among the leaked data were names, home addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and birthdates, including those pertaining to celebrities and government officials, the report said.

MGM Resorts confirmed the data posted online stemmed from a security incident experienced last summer, the tech site reported.

“Last summer, we discovered unauthorized access to a cloud server that contained a limited amount of information for certain previous guests of MGM Resorts,” it said in a statement.

“We are confident that no financial, payment card or password data was involved in this matter,” the statement said.

MGM Resorts added that it has notified individuals potentially impacted by the breach in accordance with applicable state laws and retained two security firms to investigate the incident.

“At MGM Resorts, we take our responsibility to protect guest data very seriously, and we have strengthened and enhanced the security of our network to prevent this from happening again,” the company said in a statement.

Headquartered in Paradise, Nevada, MGM Resorts operates properties throughout the U.S., including several establishments on the Las Vegas Strip and the MGM National Harbor near Washington, D.C., among others.

