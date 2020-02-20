Elizabeth Warren says that if Mike Bloomberg isn’t willing to release his former employees from any non-disclosure agreements they’ve signed, he should be disqualified from being president.

Speaking during a CNN town hall Thursday night, the Massachusetts senator kept up the pressure on the billionaire businessman by drawing on her experience as an attorney and law professor and writing up her own version of a “release and covenant not to sue” for Bloomberg to sign and release any of his past employees from their NDAs. “I thought I’d make it easy,” she said.

Bloomberg came under fire from Warren and other candidates during Wednesday night’s debate over NDAs signed by past employees and allegations that he made sexist comments and fostered a sexist culture at his company.

Bloomberg said he would not release employees from those agreements, and dismissed any complaints about his past remarks as employees possibly taking a “joke” he made the wrong way. On Thursday night, Warren said that his response “just doesn’t cut it,” and that if Bloomberg is unwilling to “remove those gags, and let those women and maybe those men talk, then he is disqualified” from being president. But she said she’d vote for Bloomberg if he became the nominee.

