Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Thursday won endorsements from three more Democratic members of Congress: Reps. Nita Lowey of New York, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Pete Aguilar of California.

The retiring Ms. Lowey chairs the House Appropriations Committee, and Mr. Aguilar, who was also named a congressional co-chair for Mr. Bloomberg’s campaign, is an appropriations committee member.

Mr. Gottheimer co-chairs the bipartisan “Problem Solvers Caucus.”

The endorsements came on the heels of the billionaire’s 2020 presidential debate debut, where he took significant incoming fire on issues ranging from his allegedly demeaning comments about women to the stop-and-frisk policing policy he had championed as mayor of New York City.

Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey said in response to the debate that Mr. Bloomberg was “just warming up” and that “you know you are a winner when you are drawing attacks from all the candidates.”

“It took Mike just 3 months to build a stronger campaign than the rest of the field had built in more than a year,” Mr. Sheekey said. “It took him just 45 minutes in his first debate in 10 years to get his legs on the stage.”

