The rate of new coronavirus cases in China is dropping but officials are eyeing flare-ups in other places, as South Korea reported dozens of cases in its fourth-largest city and Japan said two former cruise-ship passengers have died from the illness.

The World Health Organization on Thursday said global partners cannot ease up on the illness known as COVID-19, given the complex and swiftly evolving situation.

“Let’s not squander the window of opportunity we have,” WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said. “The number of cases in the rest of the world is very small compared to what we have in China, but that may not stay the same for long.”

WHO reported 74,675 cases and over 2,100 deaths cases in China. There was a significant drop in day-to-day cases, though China reportedly changed its methodology again and is no longer using chest-imaging to confirm infections in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

“The data from China continue to show a decline in new, confirmed cases,” Mr. Tedros said. “Once again, we’re encouraged by this trend but this is no time for complacency.”

Outside of China, there have been 1,076 cases in over two dozen countries. There have been seven deaths, including two from Iran, which this week reported several cases.

More than half of all cases outside of China are linked to the Diamond Princess, a formerly quarantined cruise ship in Japan.

Two ex-passengers, both in their 80s, died from COVID-19.

Japan has advised its disembarking passengers to stay at home for 14 days. It also set up a hotline for people with any concerns.

South Korea, meanwhile, reported dozens of cases in each of the past few days, raising its total to 104.

The city of Daegu and a neighboring province reported 70 of those cases over a two-day span, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

Authorities are reportedly examining whether a 61-year-old South Korean woman became a “super-spreader” by attending church services in the area.

Reuters reported that streets, shopping malls and cinemas in the city of 2.5 million were deserted amid fears about the outbreak.

WHO officials said they’re in constant contact with member countries to ensure they are prepared for the disease.

They’re also testing to see whether certain drugs for HIV/AIDS or other antivirals can work as a therapy for COVID-19.

Mr. Tedros said they expect results of clinical trials within three weeks.

