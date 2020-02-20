Roger Stone, a longtime political adviser to President Trump, on Thursday was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for impeding a congressional investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“This effort to obstruction the investigation was deliberate, planned, not one isolated incident and conducted over a period of time,” U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said handing down the sentence.

Judge Jackson also scolded Stone for his actions while his criminal case unfolded, including a raucous press conference after his arraignment and a social media post that appeared to depict a rifle’s crosshairs next to her head.

“Nothing about this case was a joke. It wasn’t funny. It wasn’t a prank,” she said. “Stone’s conduct displayed flagrant disrespect for the institutions of government, including Congress and this court.”

She issued a scathing rebuke of Stone’s legal team, who argued Stone’s actions did not impact Congress’ Russia probe. She accused them off offering a “who cares?” legal defense.

“Of all the circumstances in this case, that might be the most pernicious,” she said, calling Stone’s behavior “a threat to our most fundamental institutions.”

Stone won’t be sent to prison immediately. Judge Jackson agreed to postpone his incarceration until she’s had a chance to consider his request for a new trial.

A dispute occurred between the Justice Department and federal prosecutors within the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington over Stone’s sentencing and ignited a political firestorm in Washington.

Prosecutors had recommended a seven- to nine-year prison sentence, but that was overridden by Attorney General William P. Barr, saying the proposed jail time was too harsh. Mr. Barr’s actions came just hours after Mr. Trump blasted the proposed sentence on Twitter.

Judge Jackson acknowledged the president’s tweets, insisting it would not influence her sentence.

“The court cannot be influenced by the comments, that would be entirely inappropriate,” she said. “But I will not hold them against the defendant either. I will not sentence him for the behavior of those he supports.”

Prosecutor John Crabb Jr. apologized to the court for the chaos that stemmed from the sentencing debate. He blamed the confusion on a “miscommunication” between Mr. Barr and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, but declined to say more.

“The original sentencing memorandum was filed in good faith,” Mr. Crabb told the court. “There was nothing in bad faith done by the original trial team here.”

“This prosecution is righteous,” he continued, asking for a “substantial period of incarceration.”

Stone did not address the court.

Defense attorney Seth Ginsburg pleaded with the court not to send Stone to prison. He asked Judge Jackson to consider Stone’s charity work as well as the impact that prison will have on Stone’s family.

“The process to some extent has already been the punishment,” he said, highlighting the stress and cost of Stone’s legal battle.

Stone may not have to face any jail time at all. President Trump on Thursday hinted that he may pardon his friend by tweeting a clip of a Fox News host calling for clemency.

“Trump could end this travesty in an instant with a pardon, and there are indications tonight that he will do that,” Tucker Carlson said in the clip Wednesday night.

“Democrats will become unhinged if Trump pardons Stone, but they’re unhinged anyway,” Mr. Carlson added.

Stone, 67, was convicted in November on seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

A federal jury in Washington found him guilty of impeding a 2017 congressional investigation by lying about his efforts to contact WikiLeaks. Stone was trying to create inroads to the shadowy anti-secrecy group, which had released emails stolen by Russian hackers from the Democratic National Committee and campaign of Hilary Clinton.

Witnesses testified during Stone’s criminal trial that he wanted to connect with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to boost Mr. Trump’s chances ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Stone was also convicted of witness tampering for threatening another investigation witness, talk show host Randy Credico, to stonewall Congress.

Prosecutors said during the trial that Stone had threatened Mr. Credico’s dog, Bianca.

Mr. Ginsburg told the court that highest sentencing guidelines for witness tampering should not apply because Mr. Credico did not take the threats seriously.

“Mr. Stone is known for using rough, hyperbolic language,” he said. “Mr. Credico knew that. Mr. Credico understood that was Stone was being Stone. He was all bark and no bite.”

“It is our position that [the threats] don’t trigger the guideline increase because there is no threat at all,” Mr. Ginsburg continued.

Judge Jackson was unmoved, saying the threats were more than just “banter.” She said Stone should get a higher sentence for the threats.

“Application of the enhancement turns on whether the defendant made a threat and that is all,” she said.

Last week, the debate over Stone’s sentencing ignited a political firestorm that engulfed the Justice Department.

Judge Jackson acknowledged the chaos just minutes into the hearing. She chided prosecutors “who woke up last week and were persuaded the guidelines were too harsh.”

“Defense attorneys and many judges have been making that point for a long time, but we don’t usually succeed in getting the government to agree,” she said.

Stone’s attorneys had asked for probation, but the Justice Department countered with the seven- to nine-year sentence. Mr. Trump almost immediately took to Twitter blasting the sentencing as “unfair” and calling the prosecutors “corrupt.”

Mr. Barr overrode the prosecutors’ recommendation the next day, saying a seven-year prison sentence was too harsh. But he did not recommend an alternative sentence, leaving the decision up to Judge Jackson.

The four prosecutors who convicted Stone withdrew from the case, with one resigning from the Justice Department altogether.

The resignations sparked accusations of political interference from Mr. Trump and Mr. Barr. Democrats blasted the attorney general, alleging he was doing favors for the president’s friend.

Mr. Barr pushed back in a television interview, saying the president’s criticism of judges and prosecutors made it “impossible” to do his job. Although Mr. Trump agreed he has made his attorney general’s job harder, he has not scaled back his attacks on the Stone prosecution.

Stone is one of several Trump associates that have been either convicted or pleaded guilty in connection with former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. Others include former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Trump fixer Michael Cohen and campaign adviser George Papadopoulos.

