Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison asked for an example of a “Bernie Bro” behaving badly, prompting a comeback from House Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

Mr. Scalise, who was shot in 2017 by a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders, tweeted, “I can think of an example,” an exchange that quickly went viral on Twitter.

Mr. Ellison had tweeted, “I have never seen @BernieSanders supporters being unusually mean or rude. Can someone send me an example of a ‘Bernie Bro’ being bad.”

Mr. Scalise was warming up for an annual congressional charity baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia, when James Hodgkinson opened fire, hitting the Louisiana Republican in the hip. Three others were also wounded by gunfire, and all recovered from their injuries.

The gunman was shot and killed after exchanging gunfire with Capitol and Alexandria police.

Followers of Mr. Sanders known as “Bernie Bros” have been accused of hostile behavior on social media toward other Democratic presidential primary candidates.

