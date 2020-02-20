Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer on Thursday said it sounded like fellow billionaire Michael Bloomberg might have picked the wrong party to launch his presidential bid.

“He sounded like he was running in the wrong primary last night,” Mr. Steyer said on CNN’s “New Day” of Mr. Bloomberg, who has switched parties multiple times over the years.

“Honestly, I don’t think there is a great response out there for stop and frisk, for standing up for redlining, for giving a speech at the Republican convention on behalf of George W. Bush’s reelection in 2004,” Mr. Steyer said. “I think there’s a record there that’s just really hard to explain away.”

Mr. Steyer didn’t qualify for Wednesday’s debate and is looking iffy to get back on the stage next week in South Carolina.

“The DNC literally told us, we don’t care about the voters of Nevada and South Carolina,” he said. “They changed the rules for Mike Bloomberg.”

Mr. Steyer, a billionaire environmental activist, is running in third place in South Carolina in the latest Real Clear Politics average and has the financial resources to remain a wild card even if he doesn’t start racking up wins.

Mr. Bloomberg, a former New York City mayor, has poured more than $300 million into ads in the race, and Mr. Steyer’s spending has topped $100 million.

