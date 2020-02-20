President Trump leads the top contenders in the 2020 Democratic field in the key swing state of Wisconsin, according to a poll published Thursday.

But the president lags a few points behind the group in Michigan and Pennsylvania, two states he narrowly won in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.

The Quinnipiac University poll revealed Mr. Trump has at least a seven-point advantage over the top six Democratic candidates in head-to-head matchups in the Badger State.

But he trails behind former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Sen. Bernard Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

However, Mr. Trump is within the margin of error in Michigan against Ms. Warren, Ms. Klobuchar and Mr. Buttigieg. And in Pennsylvania, the president remains within the margin of error against Ms. Warren.

“Three different states, three different scenarios, one constant – the economy,” said Mary Snow, a polling analyst for Quinnipiac University. “It’s a top issue for voters, and it’s giving President Trump a strong tailwind.”

The poll surveyed self-identified registered voters in all three states from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18 and had a plus or minus 3.4 percent margin of error.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.