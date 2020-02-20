President Trump said Thursday he won’t pardon Roger Stone, for now, but thinks his friend has “a very good chance of full exoneration” in the courts.

“I’m not going to do anything in terms of the great powers bestowed on the president of the United States,” Mr. Trump said in Las Vegas, Nevada. “I want the process to play out. I’d love to see Roger exonerated. I personally think he was treated very unfairly.”

Addressing a graduating class of former prison inmates, the president spoke at length about “dirty cops” in the Justice Department and the FBI who prosecuted members of his 2016 campaign team. Stone was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in prison for lying to investigators and obstruction.

“Roger was never involved in the Trump campaign for president,” the president said. “Early on, before I announced, he may have done a little consulting work or something. He’s a person who knows a lot of people having to do with politics.”

The president said of Stone’s trial, “It’s my strong opinion that the forewoman of the jury … is totally tainted.”

But he said he won’t get involved in the case for now.

“We want to have a great and fair court system,” said Mr. Trump, who criticized the Justice Department last week for planning to recommend a sentence of seven to nine years for Stone.

