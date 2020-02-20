One federal agency may set the record for an astonishing public outreach. The U.S. Census Bureau has expanded its already massive multimedia advertising campaign for the upcoming census count and now says the push is designed to reach over 99% of the nation’s households.

“Almost every person living in the United States will be reached an average of 40 times during the lifetime of the campaign, which will take place on television, radio, newspapers, online and at outdoor locations such as billboards and bus stops,” the agency said.

The messages will run in English and a dozen other languages —including Arabic, Haitian Creole, Tagalog, Korean and Russian — all part of a $500 million public education campaign. The agency has bought up airtime on every major cable broadcast network, their message featured on everything from “Saturday Night Live” and “America’s Got Talent” to “The Flash” and “America’s Most Wanted.”

And the message?

“The ads show that responding to the census is easy, safe and important,” the bureau advised.

Find examples of broadcast ads in multiple language here.

