White House deputy national security adviser Victoria Coates is being reassigned as a senior adviser to Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, the National Security Council said Thursday, while a senior administration official said the White House rejects rumors that she is “Anonymous.”

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said Mrs. Coates “has served the president loyally since the earliest days of the administration and has played a valued role in the president’s Middle East policy.”

“While I’m sad to lose an important member of our team, Victoria will be a big asset to Secretary Brouillette as he executes the president’s energy security policy priorities,” Mr. O’Brien said.

A senior administration official said the White House leadership “rejects rumors that have circulated recently and does not put any stock in the suggestion that Victoria Coates is the author of ‘Anonymous: A Warning’ or the related op-ed in the New York Times.”

“Dr. Coates‘ transition to the Department of Energy has been in the works for several weeks and reflects the continued trust and confidence the administration places in her as she takes on this sensitive role at the Department of Energy, where she will continue working to implement the president’s agenda,” the official said.

Mr. Trump said this week he knows the identity of “Anonymous,” but he wouldn’t reveal who it is. The White House has conducted an internal search to find the person who wrote the book and article critical of Mr. Trump.

The NSC said the president “is committed to fostering American energy independence and continuing the positive impact of his pro-growth energy policies on U.S. national security.”

Its statement said Mrs. Coates was being transferred “to ensure the continued close alignment of energy policy with national security objectives.” The move is effective on Monday.

