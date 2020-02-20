PORT JERVIS, N.Y. (AP) - A woman accused of leaving her unclothed newborn outside in freezing temperatures was charged with second-degree murder.

Nicole Layman, 22, of Port Jervis, New York, was arrested Tuesday and remanded to the Orange County Jail. Officials said at a press conference on Wednesday that Layman abandoned the baby in a vacant lot where she died of exposure.

Layman was living with her boyfriend and his family at the time of the birth, said Police Chief William Worden. The baby, born about 10 weeks premature, was found with the umbilical cord still attached on a rock at a nearby parking lot the night of Nov. 12.

The baby was named Sophia Grace Hadden. Worden confirmed that the girl shared her father’s last name but did not identify him.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said Layman concealed her pregnancy.

Layman’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday. She faces a minimum of 15 years to life in prison if she is found guilty.

Layman’s lawyer could not immediately be reached to comment on her behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.