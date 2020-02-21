New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday he will visit several states that have legalized marijuana as part of a fact-finding mission intended to help the Empire State follow suit.

Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, said he plans to travel to at least three states that have each legalized the recreational use of marijuana and also allow retail dispensaries to operate.

Speaking at a press event in New York City, Mr. Cuomo said he and his team will visit Massachusetts, Illinois and either California or Colorado within the coming months.

“Everybody has a plan, but can you actually get in done and does it turn out the way you planned it, right? That’s the big question. And that’s where government usually gets into trouble. So I want to make sure we learn from them,” Mr. Cuomo said.

Eleven states have legalized the recreational use of marijuana, including nine where adults can legally purchase pot from retail dispensaries: Alaska, California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon and Washington state.

Mr. Cuomo pushed last year to legalize, regulate and tax marijuana in New York and predicted that state could raise about $300 million in annual revenue from related taxes.

The effort fizzled, however, and the Democratic-controlled New York State Assembly ultimately adjourned last year without legalizing recreational marijuana.

Mr. Cuomo has since said legalizing marijuana in 2020 is a “major priority” and that he hopes a bill accomplishing as much will clear the New York state legislature by April 1.

