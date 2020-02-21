Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont says he was surprised at how unprepared former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg seemed for Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate and predicted President Trump would rip him to shreds.

“If that’s what happened in a Democratic debate, I think it’s quite likely that Trump will chew him up and spit him out,” Mr. Sanders said in an interview for CBS’ “60 Minutes” airing Sunday.

Asked if he was less worried about Mr. Bloomberg now, Mr. Sanders said he is worried about an “unprecedented” amount of money being spent on a campaign.

“We’ve never seen anything like this in American history. And I just think, though, that the American people will rebel against this type of oligarchic movement,” he said. “We are a democracy. One person, one vote. Not a guy worth 60 billion buying an election.”

Some Democrats are fretting about the idea of Mr. Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, picking up steam and building an almost insurmountable lead in pledged delegates ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

Mr. Sanders is now the front-runner in California and Texas, the two biggest prizes among the “Super Tuesday” contests on March 3, according to the latest Real Clear Politics averages.

But Sanders skeptics are having trouble settling on a single candidate in the “moderate” lane of the 2020 field, divvying up support and giving the Vermont senator a boost.

