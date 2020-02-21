MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) - The city council president in an east Mississippi city has been removed from office after fellow council members determined he didn’t live in his district.

The Meridian Star reports that Meridian City Council President Tyrone Johnson was ousted in a special meeting Friday.

Other council members concluded that Johnson had moved out of the ward he represented after he bought a house in another ward in October.

Johnson said he is temporarily living in that house after his lease on a residence in his own ward expired in January. He told council members that he is “aggressively” seeking another residence in his own ward.

But council members said that Johnson’s purchase of a home somewhere else was the determining factor.

“Purchasing a home was a permanent solution, not a temporary solution,” Councilwoman Fannie Johnson said.

With the seat now vacant, the council will set a special election to fill it.

