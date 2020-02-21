The undercover videographer who surreptitiously shot video of Planned Parenthood officials discussing the sale of fetal tissue plans to plead not guilty Friday to criminal charges in California.

David Daleiden, the 31-year-old anti-abortion activist whose videos of interviews with abortion providers went viral five years ago, is facing 10 felony charges ranging from criminal eavesdropping to falsification of documents.

Mr. Daleiden is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m. Friday in Superior Court in San Francisco. In charges filed in December, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says Mr. Daleiden and his partner, Sandra Susan Merritt, violated California’s law against recording conversations believed to be confidential without the consent of participants.

A spokesman for Mr. Daleiden says his attorneys will plead not guilty to nine of the charges and file a motion to dismiss the charge against manufacturing of fake identification that Mr. Daleiden used to gain access to a health care summit.

