RAPID CITY, S.D.d (AP) - A murder defendant sobbed on the witness stand in Rapid City as she told jurors she didn’t mean to kill her boyfriend, but was just defending herself.

Doreen Brown is on trial in federal court for fatally stabbing Donald McMillan with a screwdriver outside her Pine Ridge home last June.

The 44-year-old Brown is charged with second-degree murder in McMillan’s death.

She testified Thursday that McMillan abused her for 15 months and was attacking her moments before she stabbed him.

The Rapid City Journal reports Brown said she was trying to protect herself because she thought McMillan was going to kill her after striking her with a tree branch.

