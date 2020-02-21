A pro-Israel Democratic group that had been airing attack ads against Sen. Bernard Sanders in Iowa and Nevada isn’t going any further with the effort.

The head of the Democratic Majority for Israel told Jewish Insider that the group isn’t planning to target Mr. Sanders after Saturday’s Nevada caucuses.

“We don’t have plans to be further involved in the presidential race — against Sanders or anyone else, for that matter,” DMFI CEO Mark Mellman told a gathering in New York City earlier this week.

The political arm of the group spent about $1.4 million on anti-Sanders ads in Iowa and Nevada.

Mr. Sanders barely lost Iowa to former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and eked out a narrow win over Mr. Buttigieg in New Hampshire.

But the Vermont senator has been leading in recent polling on Nevada and key Super Tuesday states.

Mr. Mellman said Mr. Sanders would be a “disaster” for Democrats in November, but anti-Sanders forces within the Democratic party don’t appear to have any coherent strategy on how to slow his campaign at the moment.

