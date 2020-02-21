Several top 2020 Democratic presidential contenders were dangerously close to running out of money right before the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, according to financial disclosure reports that were due on Thursday.

Setting aside the two billionaires in the race, the individual January money totals on the Democratic side paled in comparison to the combined fundraising of President Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts started February with just $2.3 million on hand. She raised $11 million last month but spent more than $22 million.

The Warren campaign took out a $3 million line of credit in January and ended up tapping $400,000 as a contingency for the Iowa caucuses, though the campaign said it ultimately wasn’t necessary.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota was the next-poorest candidate among the top contenders, finishing January with about $2.9 million on hand. She brought in $5.5 million and spent $7.6 million.

The cash-on-hand totals for Ms. Warren and Ms. Klobuchar were barely above Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s $2 million on hand to start February. The Hawaii Democrat, who finished outside the top six in Iowa and New Hampshire, raised about $1.1 million and spent $1.8 million last month.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg had about $6.6 million on hand after raising $6.2 million but spending $14.1 million in January.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden had $7.1 million on hand after raising $8.9 million and spending $10.7 million.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont was the best-positioned non-billionaire candidate. He had $16.8 million on hand after raising $25.2 million and spending $26.5 million in January.

By way of comparison, Mr. Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee combined to raise $60.5 million in January and finished the month with more than $200 million on hand.

Meanwhile, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg sunk $464 million into his own presidential bid as of Jan. 31 while declining individual contributions.

And billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer has put more than $200 million into his campaign.

