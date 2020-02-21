President Trump said late Thursday night he is considering nominating Rep. Doug Collins, Georgia Republican, as director of national intelligence.

The president made the disclosure to reporters aboard Air Force One on a flight to Las Vegas, Nevada, a day after he selected U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to serve as acting DNI.

The DNI oversees the 17 agencies of the U.S. intelligence community. Joseph Maguire has served in an acting role since last year, when Dan Coats resigned.

Mr. Maguire was ousted after one of his senior aides briefed lawmakers last week that Russia is trying to influence the 2020 election in favor of Mr. Trump, a move that reportedly blindsided the furious president.

The DNI post requires Senate confirmation, and Mr. Collins gained prominence as one of the president’s prime defenders during the impeachment.

Mr. Collins has announced that he is running for the Senate in Georgia against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to replace Sen. Johnny Isakson, who resigned due to health reasons.

