COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A grand jury on Friday indicted two former Ohio State football players on charges of rape and kidnapping after authorities said they held a woman against her will and raped her earlier this month.

Defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were kicked off the team last week after their Feb. 12 arrest. The indictment was announced by Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, who said each man faces 33 years in prison and registration as a sex offender if convicted.

Both previously pleaded not guilty to preliminary charges. Their next hearing is March 6. Messages were left for their attorneys seeking comment.

Sam Shamansky, representing Wint, last week declared his client was innocent.

The woman told police that on Feb. 4 she started having consensual sex with Riep before Wint came into the room and both forced her into sex.

After several minutes, they stopped and Riep told the woman that she needed to say what happened was “consensual on a video recording while laughing at her,” according to police. Riep then told the woman she needed to shower before he drove her back to her home.

Officials said in court that police have the video recording.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.