PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - A former high school fishing coach in Kentucky has pleaded guilty to charges of sex abuse and child pornography.

John Parks admitted to one count on each charge in a plea agreement Thursday, WPSD-TV reported. He was originally charged with one count of sex abuse and 10 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. The other counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Parks is the former McCracken County High School fishing coach. A 15-year-old student reported last year that Parks touched him in an intimate matter and sent him inappropriate text messages.

Sentencing was set for April 17.

