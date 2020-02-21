By - Associated Press - Friday, February 21, 2020

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - A former high school fishing coach in Kentucky has pleaded guilty to charges of sex abuse and child pornography.

John Parks admitted to one count on each charge in a plea agreement Thursday, WPSD-TV reported. He was originally charged with one count of sex abuse and 10 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. The other counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Parks is the former McCracken County High School fishing coach. A 15-year-old student reported last year that Parks touched him in an intimate matter and sent him inappropriate text messages.

Sentencing was set for April 17.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide