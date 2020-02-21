EDMOND, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma man accused of fatally shooting his parents was on Friday ordered to stand trial on two counts of first-degree murder.

Michael Elijah Walker, 20, is accused in the March 2019 shootings of Michael Logan Walker, 50, and Rachel May Walker, 44. Police said the younger Walker told investigators that he shot his parents “because they were sending him messages telepathically and they were Satan worshippers,” The Oklahoman reported.

Oklahoma County Special Judge Kathryn Savage ruled Friday that there was enough evidence to proceed to trial in the case. After that, Walker’s attorney, Derek Chance, said his client was not guilty by reason of mental illness.

Chance said last year that his client, who goes by Eli, suffers from severe mental illness.

“I have had an initial assessment done on Eli and it clearly indicates he is acutely paranoid and delusional.” he said last year. “This, we believe, explains the horrible tragedy.”

In December, a psychiatrist found Walker mentally competent to stand trial.

Also Thursday, prosecutors added a third felony count against Walker, charging him with possession of an explosive device. A police detective who is a certified bomb technician said four items recovered from Walker’s gun safe were considered improvised explosive devices.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.