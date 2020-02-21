ATLANTA (AP) - Monday is the deadline to register for Georgia’s March 24 presidential primary.

People who wish to register can do so online through the Secretary of State’s website. They can also register at county elections officers, state agencies that provide food stamps, Medicaid and mental health services, military recruiting centers and public libraries. College students can obtain forms at their registrar’s office.

Early voting begins March 2. The election will be the first in which voters statewide use Georgia’s new voting system, which use touchscreen machines to mark paper ballots.

People who have moved should notify the registrar in their county. People who move within 30 days of the election can vote in their old precinct.

Georgians can check their voter registrations using the My Voter Page website (https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov).

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says there are more than 7.2 million registered voters in Georgia

