PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Maine judge is scheduled to sentence a woman on Friday who was convicted of murdering her 10-year-old daughter in a case that led to changes in the state’s child protection system.

Sharon Carrillo was convicted for the death of Marissa Kennedy. Marissa’s battered body was found in the family home in Stockton Springs, a tiny town about two hours up the Maine coast from Portland, in 2018.

Carrillo was found guilty of depraved indifference murder in December. Carrillo’s estranged husband, Julio Carrillo, pleaded guilty to murder earlier and is in the midst of a 55-year sentence.

An autopsy concluded Marissa had injuries consistent with ongoing abuse. The crime scene was staged to make it seem like her death was an accident, authorities said.

Carrillo was originally slated for sentencing earlier this month, but it was postponed because of bad weather.

