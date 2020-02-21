BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A man who was waiting for a haircut fatally shot himself on Thursday while playing with a gun, sheriff’s deputies said.

The man sat down on a bucket outside his bedroom door while he waited for another man to cut his hair. He started playing with a handgun, which discharged, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was already dead when sheriff’s deputies arrived, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s officials called the death a “horrible accident” based on statements from witnesses, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the name of the man, or what kind of weapon was involved.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.