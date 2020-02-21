President Trump predicted chaos Friday on the eve the 2020 caucus in Nevada, saying Democrats want to win the White House and revamp health care but can’t even count.

“I hear their computers are all messed up, just like they were in Iowa,” Mr. Trump told supporters at the Las Vegas Convention Center. “They can’t count votes.”

Mr. Trump was referring to widespread reports that technological glitches will upend the caucus on Saturday, akin to app problems that seriously delayed caucus results in Iowa.

Senior Democrats say it’s under control, but Nevada volunteers and operatives are skittish.

After significant ribbing, Mr. Trump said he hopes the caucus doesn’t fall apart.

“I hope it doesn’t, actually,” Mr. Trump said. “I hope it doesn’t.”

Mr. Trump continues to troll Democrats across the country. He held rallies before Democrats voted in Iowa and New Hampshire and, in the coming weeks, will campaign in both Carolinas before their primaries.

The president slammed former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, saying he choked during the debate in Las Vegas the other night.

“He couldn’t breathe,” Mr. Trump said, before pivoting to Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. “How about that Pocahontas screaming about him?”

The president doesn’t have much to worry about on his side of the political ledger, since the Nevada GOP scrapping its presidential nominating process for 2020.

“I like ours better, we just take it,” Mr. Trump said.

Nevada has turned quite blue, however.

Its governor, Steve Sisolak, is a Democrat, both of its U.S. senators are Democrats and Mr. Trump lost Nevada to Hillary Clinton by over 2 percentage points in 2016.

Still, Mr. Trump predicted he’ll come out on top in November.

“We are going to win Nevada in a big, beautiful landslide,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump spoke in Vegas amid a West Coast swing of rallies and fundraisers in multiple states.

Back in Washington, the president has been using his post-impeachment period to oust White House aides he views as disloyal.

Most recently, Mr. Trump selected Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to serve as acting director of national intelligence in place of Joseph Maguire.

He made the switch after one of Mr. Maguire’s senior aides briefed lawmakers last week that Russia is trying to influence the 2020 election in favor of Mr. Trump, a move that reportedly blindsided the furious president.

“They said today that Putin wants to be sure that Trump gets elected,” Mr. Trump said. “Here we go again.”

“They’re trying to start a rumor. It’s disinformation… that Putin wants to make sure I get elected,” Mr. Trump added. “Doesn’t he want to see who the Democrat’s going to be? Wouldn’t he rather have, let’s say, Bernie? Wouldn’t he rather have Bernie, who honeymooned in Moscow?”

• Dave Boyer contributed to this story.

