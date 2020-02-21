Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday announced U.S. negotiators and the Taliban have reached an “understanding” to decrease violence in Afghanistan, in a move that brings both sides closer to an agreement to end America’s longest war.

“After decades of conflict, we have come to an understanding with the Taliban on a significant reduction in violence across #Afghanistan. This is an important step on a long road to peace, and I call on all Afghans to seize this opportunity,” the secretary said on Twitter.

In a statement later released by the department, Mr. Pompeo explained that both sides are preparing to sign a U.S.-Taliban peace agreement on Feb. 29, “upon a successful implementation of this understanding.”

Following the signing, he explained intra-Afghan negotiations between the two parties will “build on this fundamental step to deliver a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire and the future political roadmap for Afghanistan.”

“The only way to achieve a sustainable peace in Afghanistan is for Afghans to come together and agree on the way forward,” he said.

The breakthrough comes a year and a half after U.S. officials began peace talks with the radical Islamist group in an effort to wind down the longest military campaign in American history and bring home more than 12,000 U.S. troops still in the country, but both sides have walked away once a deal appeared close.

The withdrawal of American forces has been a key demand of Taliban leaders throughout the negotiation process, while the U.S. has insisted that the group agree to a full cease-fire and negotiate directly with the U.S.-backed Afghan government in Kabul.

Prospects for a U.S.-Taliban deal seemed imminent in early September when Mr. Trump invited Taliban leaders to a Camp David summit to announce an agreement. But the plans were scrapped at the last minute after Taliban attacks targeted Americans in Afghanistan.

Mr. Pompeo explained that while “challenges remain,” the progress “provides hope and represents a real opportunity. The United States calls on all Afghans to seize this moment.”

