BUFORD, Ga. (AP) - A man who allegedly fired at police just before he drove a carjacked vehicle into a Georgia lake and died has been identified, authorities say.

The man has been identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as John James Monahan Jr., 26, of Ellabell in Bryan County, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Saturday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

Authorities said Monahan was involved in a hit-and-run crash and a subsequent carjacking Friday afternoon in Buford, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of Atlanta, prior to the car plunging into Lake Lanier.

Gwinnett County Police said in a statement that officers returned fire with the man before the car sank. They said the man’s body was later recovered near the sunken vehicle in the lake, a popular recreational area north of the Atlanta metro area.

No officers were injured in Friday’s shooting, police said.

