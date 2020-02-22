Clint Eastwood voiced concerns about President Trump in an interview out Friday and revealed he would prefer seeing him replaced by billionaire Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg.

The Hollywood legend and self-described libertarian signaled his support for the president’s potential 2020 opponent while discussing politics with The Wall Street Journal recently.

Mr. Eastwood, 89, said he approves of “certain things that Trump’s done” but wishes he would act “in a more genteel way, without tweeting and calling people names,” the paper reported.

“I would personally like for him to not bring himself to that level,” the award-winning actor and director said about Mr. Trump and his tendencies, according to the newspaper

“The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there,” Mr. Eastwood added, the newspaper reported.

Mr. Bloomberg, the former three-term mayor of New York City, is currently among a handful of contenders seeking the Democratic nomination to compete against Mr. Trump in November.

And while Mr. Eastwood stopped short of outright endorsing Mr. Bloomberg, his comment in support of the Democratic candidate comes after previously favoring Republicans for president.

Mr. Eastwood stumped in 2012 for GOP candidate Mitt Romney and famously mocked former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, during that year’s Republican National Convention.

More recently, the 13-time Academy Award winner revealed during the 2016 race that he preferred Mr. Trump, the Republican nominee for president, over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

“I’d have to go for Trump,” Mr. Eastwood told Esquire that August.

