PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A pregnant woman and her child were killed in a double shooting that critically injured a man in north Philadelphia, authorities said.

The woman, described as approximately in her 30s, was shot once in the chest just before 6 p.m. Friday, police said. A 40-year-old man was shot in the chest and left shoulder, police said.

WPVI-TV reported that police said two or three men began firing shots at a minivan occupied by the victims.

The male victim drive to Temple University Hospital with the female victim, who was pronounced dead minutes after she was shot, police said. An emergency C-section was done and the newborn was also pronounced dead, police said.

The male victim was listed in critical condition. No arrests were reported and no weapons have been recovered.

