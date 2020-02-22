Sen. Bernard Sanders hit at fellow Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg in an interview airing Sunday over his widely panned performance during the latest primary debate.

Mr. Sanders, Vermont independent, told newscaster Anderson Cooper that he was surprised Mr. Bloomberg seemed unprepared to answer questions asked of him during the debate Wednesday.

In an excerpt from the interview released Friday, Mr. Sanders predicted President Trump would destroy Mr. Bloomberg on the debate stage if the latter becomes the Democratic nominee.

“I think it’s quite likely that Trump will chew him up and spit him out,” Mr. Sanders said about Mr. Bloomberg.

Mr. Bloomberg, the billionaire former three-term mayor of New York City, had steadily gained in the polls after he announced in November his intent to run against Mr. Trump in 2020.

He was accordingly hammered by fellow White House hopefuls during the latest Democratic primary debate and widely perceived by pundits afterward to have performed poorly, however.

Indeed, polling conducted by Morning Consult following Wednesday’s debate found that support for Mr. Bloomberg slipped by 3 points and that his net favorability fell by 20 points.

Mr. Sanders spoke critically of Mr. Bloomberg’s debate performance while speaking to Mr. Cooper on Thursday for an interview conducted for an upcoming episode of “60 Minutes” on CBS.

Elsewhere in the excerpt from the interview, Mr. Sanders took aim at Mr. Bloomberg for having already spent hundreds of millions of dollars on campaign ads since mounting his bid.

“I am worried about an unprecedented amount of money being spent on a campaign. We’ve never seen anything like this in American history. And I just think though that the American people will rebel against this type of oligarchic movement. We are a Democracy. One person, one vote. Not a guy worth $60 billion buying an election,” said Mr. Sanders.

Spokespeople for Mr. Bloomberg’s campaign did not immediately return a message seeking their reaction to the senator’s remarks.

The ninth and next Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign is scheduled to take place Tuesday in South Carolina.

