NEW CASTLE, Del. — Online retail giant Amazon raked in $11.6 billion in profit last year but is asking for $4.5 million from Delaware taxpayers.

Officials have kept a veil of secrecy around the request to be considered Monday by the state Council on Development Finance. The agenda for the meeting states only that Amazon.com Services LLC is requesting a Delaware Strategic Fund grant “to establish its operations in Wilmington.”

But media reports suggest that Amazon is eyeing a distribution facility on the site of a former General Motors plant that was shuttered in 2009.

A Nevada-based commercial development company that has worked with Amazon in the past has applied to build a five-story, 3.8 million-square-foot facility at the former Boxwood Road assembly plant in Newport.

