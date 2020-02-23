WASHINGTON — Bernie Sanders is predicting victory in Texas not only in the Democratic primary but in November’s general election.

The Vermont senator adopted the tone of a candidate who has already secured the nomination before thousands of cheering supporters who filled a basketball arena on the campus of the University of Houston on Sunday.

Referring to supporters of President Donald Trump, Sanders said, “Don’t tell anybody because these folks get very agitated and nervous” before continuing, “We are going to win here.”

Sanders meant during the primary’s “Super Tuesday” on March 3, but also said “in November we’re going to defeat Trump here.”

Sanders said Texas “maybe more than any other state has the possibility of transforming this country” since “on television, they say Texas is a conservative state, it’s a red state. I don’t believe it for a minute.”

The senator said if working class, black and Hispanics Texans “come out to vote, we’re going to win.”

He also called Trump “a bully” and a “vindictive person who can’t even get along with the people who he appoints.”

