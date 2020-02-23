CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Staff at the New Hampshire Department of Corrections will participate in a program created by a woman who lost her 6-year-old son in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

They will receive training in the “Jesse Lewis Choose Love” movement created by Scarlett Lewis.

Lewis on Thursday spoke at the New Hampshire Correctional Facility for Women, describing how social-emotional learning can be the path toward enhancing emotional intelligence and proactively preventing violence.

She said that 30-50% of people have dealt with adverse childhood experiences. She said through the program, participants have to ability to change negative thinking patterns into positive ones.

A training session at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester soon will instruct counselors, teachers, security staff and clinical staff on how to implement and facilitate the program in the prisons.

The program teaches educators and students how to choose love in any circumstance and helps them become connected, resilient, and empowered.

