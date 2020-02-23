President Trump on Sunday accused House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff of leaking information that Russia was helping Sen. Bernard Sanders in the Democratic primary.

“Nobody said it to me at all,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “They ought to investigate Adam Schiff for leaking that intelligence.”

U.S. officials have told Mr. Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campaign, but Mr. Trump said he hasn’t been briefed on it.

Mr. Sanders said he doesn’t care which candidate is preferred by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and said Moscow should “stay out” of the U.S. election.

The president made his comments as he departed on a trip to India.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.