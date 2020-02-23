President Trump is likely to see some of the biggest crowds of his presidency when he arrives in India on Monday for a two-day visit.

Even before he left U.S. airspace on Sunday, the president who’s known for his attention to crowd size was predicting a throng of as many as 10 million people would greet him. Mr. Trump said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was forecasting such a turnout. That was up from the president’s earlier estimate of 5 million.

“I hear it’s going to be a big event,” the president said Sunday as he departed the White House. “Some people say the biggest event they’ve ever had in India.”

The Hindustan Times, quoting an Indian government official, said the turnout was more likely to be less than 250,000 on the streets of Ahmedabad, which has an estimated population of 7 million.

The president retweeted a video clip from the popular Indian action movie Baahubali, showing his face superimposed on the title character rampaging in a war to bring peace to his kingdom. The president said he is looking forward to being “with my great friends in India.”

Workers were busy sprucing up the city along the president’s planned motorcade route for a welcome being billed as “Namaste Trump!” It’s India’s equivalent of a rally last year for Mr. Modi in Houston, Texas, called “Howdy Modi!” Mr. Trump joined the Indian leader at that event, and the trip will be another display of their personal bond.

The president’s arrival will culminate with an appearance at the Motera cricket stadium, the largest in the world, which has a capacity of up to 120,000 people. The president and first lady Melania Trump also will visit the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Mr. Trump is expected to conclude some arms deals with India on the trip, but administration officials are downplaying the possibility of reaching even a modest trade agreement after years of effort.

“We do want to make sure that we get this balance right,” said a senior administration official “We want to address a lot of concerns, and we’re not quite there yet. We will likely have discussion with the prime minister about these concerns and continue the discussion beyond this visit.”

In Delhi, Mr. Trump will likely sign deals with Mr. Modi for military helicopters worth a total of $6 billion. Their meeting will also include their concerns about China’s “belt and road” initiative for global development.

A senior administration official said Mr. Trump will likely raise concerns with Mr. Modi about a new Indian law that uses religion as a criterion for determining whether illegal immigrants can be fast-tracked for citizenship. The measure gives preference to many of the country’s major religions but not Islam, creating alarm among India’s 200 million Muslims that it could be used to strip them of citizenship.

“The president will talk about these issues in his meetings with Prime Minister Modi and note that the world is looking to India to continue to uphold its democratic traditions, respect for religious minorities,” the senior official said.

Jeff Smith, a specialist on Asia at the Heritage Foundation, said Mr. Trump and his advisers “are also expected to raise the issue of 5G technology with India and air their concerns about the risks posed by ‘untrusted vendors’ like Chinese telecom firm Huawei in 5G networks.”

“While India has allowed Huawei to participate in 5G test trials, it has signaled it’s in no rush to make a final decision on building out its 5G infrastructure,” he wrote in a blog post. “Notably, Indian security agencies were raising alarms about the espionage concerns posed by Huawei over a decade ago, before most of their Western counterparts.”

