WASHINGTON — Former Sen. Harry Reid says the Democratic Party should eliminate caucuses.

Reid made the statement the day after his home state of Nevada’s caucus. Final results had still not been tallied but it went smoother than Iowa where irregularities in the vote count made it impossible to determine a winner.

Reid said he believes “it’s time for the Democratic Party to move to primaries everywhere.”

Caucuses have been criticized for being inaccessible to the majority of voters, requiring a multi-hour commitment.

Reid also called for Nevada to be the first state to select a nominee. It is more racially diverse than the two states now before it, overwhelmingly white New Hampshire and Iowa.

