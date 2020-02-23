CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire residents reporting certain crimes would be immune from being prosecuted themselves under three bills recently passed by the House.

One bill would provide immunity from criminal drug possession charges for those who report that they or someone else have been the victims of violent crimes. A second would allow anyone under age 21 to call for medical help for themselves or someone else in the case of an alcohol overdose without being prosecuted for underage drinking. The third provides immunity from prosecution for prostitution for someone reporting that they or someone else was the victim of a sexual assault.

The bills were approved Thursday in the House. They now go to the Senate.

