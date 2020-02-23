NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s first stop following his second-place showing in the Nevada caucuses was at a black church here in South Carolina, where voters are poised to make or break his presidential aspirations next weekend.

Indeed, South Carolina is shaping up as a black test for all of the remaining Democratic presidential candidates, including Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, who has emerged as the consensus frontrunner in the race, but has yet to put to sleep concerns over his support among black voters.

No one, though, has more on riding on a win here than Mr. Biden, who sat in the front row pew here with his wife Jill and granddaughter Finnegan before addressing the crowd.

“This is a battle for the soul of this country and if we get rid of Donald Trump we have a tremendous opportunity to make great steps forward,” Mr. Biden said at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston.

“Folks, the vote is in your hands, not a joke — you can control this outcome, and I am going to do everything in my power to earn your vote, earn your respect,” the 77-year-old said.

Civil rights activists Cornel West spoke on behalf of Mr. Sanders at the early-morning service. Rep. Jerry Govan, chair of the South Carolina legislative black caucus, spoke on behalf of billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer.

Mr. Sanders, an avowed Democratic socialist, carries momentum into the South Carolina primary on Feb. 29, which will set the table for the delegate-rich March 3 Super Tuesday contests.

Mr. Sanders won landslide victories in the Nevada caucuses and in the New Hampshire primary after finishing a close second in the Iowa caucuses behind former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Mr. Buttigieg, meanwhile, finished second in New Hampshire and third in Nevada, but has his work cut out for him in South Carolina, where voters are just getting to know the 38-year-old old and more socially conservative voters struggle with his homosexuality.

Mr. Buttigieg’s biggest problem here is that he has failed to gain much traction with black voters.

He also has been boxed out by Mr. Biden.

The deep reservoir of goodwill here for Mr. Biden has been reflected in polls that he has consistently led.

Much of it is derived from the eight years he spent as President Obama’s right-hand man.

His performances in the opening contests, however, have failed to inspire much confidence in his bid and given way to concerns over the strength of his candidacy.

Voters here could ultimately decide whether his campaign survives.

“Barack chose him out of a long list of people he knew,” Rev. Dr. Isaac J. Holt Jr. told his congregation. “That goes a long way with me.”

Mr. Holt reminded the audience that African-American votes comprised roughly 60% of the primary vote in 2016.

“We are the majority of the Democratic Party,” he said. “If we vote collectively and turnout strongly we will decide [who is] the next president of the United States.”

