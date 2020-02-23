Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is leading the 2020 Democratic presidential field in South Carolina, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll released on Sunday.

Mr. Biden was at 28% support among likely Democratic primary voters in the Palmetto State, and was followed by Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 23% and billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer at 18%.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was next at 12%, followed by former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 10%, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota at 4%, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii at 1%.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has risen to as high as second place in recent national polling, is not on the ballot for South Carolina’s primary on Saturday.

Mr. Biden has consistently led among black voters, but Mr. Steyer and Mr. Sanders have eaten into his advantage compared to November.

In the poll released on Sunday, the former vice president was at 35% support among black primary voters, compared to 24% for Mr. Steyer and 23% for Mr. Sanders.

In November, Mr. Biden was at 54%, compared to 17% for Mr. Sanders and 2% for Mr. Steyer.

The survey of 1,238 likely Democratic primary voters was conducted Feb. 20-22 and has a margin of error of about 5.5 points.

