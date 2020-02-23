WASHINGTON — Joe Biden says he’s concerned Democrats would lose ground in the House and Senate with Bernie Sanders as the party’s nominee.

The former Vice President said on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC” show in Charleston on Sunday night that he wants whoever is the eventual party nominee to beat President Donald Trump in November.

Biden also said he’s confident he’ll bring home a victory in the upcoming South Carolina primary despite Sanders’ recent primary and caucus successes and the “about 6 zillion dollars.” California billionaire Tom Steyer has spent heavily on his own campaign in the state.

Asked about former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s decision to exit the 2016 GOP primary contest in the interest of hoping Republicans could coalesce around a candidate who wasn’t Trump, Biden said he agreed with Walker’s decision. But he felt his own campaign was strong heading into South Carolina and, to beyond, Super Tuesday.

