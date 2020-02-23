Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, on Sunday said President Trump isn’t getting intelligence showing that Russia is trying to interfere in the 2020 campaign to help Mr. Trump win re-election.

“There’s not intelligence that suggests that they are trying to help Trump,” Mr. Short said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Mr. Short accused House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, California Democrat, of selectively leaking information to the press, amid reports on a recent Capitol Hill briefing in which lawmakers were apparently told Russia is trying to interfere to help Mr. Trump.

“That was a classified briefing that shouldn’t have been discussed,” he said. “The briefing the president received - the intelligence community has not told us that Russia is trying to re-elect Donald Trump.”

“As far as the question of, is there information that says that Russia is trying to help elect Donald Trump, that is false information as far as the briefing that we have received,” he said.

Mr. Short largely echoed the stance of National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, who said on ABC that foreign countries like Russia like to “sow disruption” in the American electorate without necessarily expressing preference for a particular candidate.

